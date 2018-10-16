Aviation stocks fly high; Jet Airways soars over 8%

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Aviation stocks were in high demand Tuesday, surging up to 8.4 per cent on falling global crude oil prices. Shares of Jet Airways soared 8.41 per cent, lnterGlobe Aviation 5.74 per cent and SpiceJet 4.24 per cent on the BSE. Rise or fall in oil prices impacts margins of airlines. Besides, shares of oil marketing companies BPCL and IOC also remained strong, rising up to 2.06 per cent on falling crude oil prices. Brent was trading 0.25 per cent lower at USD 80.58 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the equity benchmark Sensex continued its winning run for the third straight session Tuesday, rising 297.38 points to close at 35,162.48. PTI SUM SHWSHW