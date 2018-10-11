Aviation stocks soar, Jet Airways up 8 pc

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Aviation stocks were in high demand Wednesday, surging up to 8 per cent amid reports of a likely cut in excise on aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Shares of Jet Airways soared 7.78 per cent to end at Rs 189.15, while SpiceJet spurted 4.37 per cent to Rs 68.10 on BSE. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation climbed 2.98 per cent to Rs 745.75 .ATF is one of the biggest costs in airline operations.Aviation stocks have taken a hit in the recent past owing to surging crude oil prices.In the broader market, the BSE benchmark Sensex soared 461.42 points to close at 34,760.89. PTI SUM ABMABM