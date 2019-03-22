Aviation stocks up 7 pc even as DGCA report shows slow passenger growth

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Aviation stocks Friday rallied up to 7 per cent on the BSE even as DGCA's data showed a slowdown in air passenger traffic in February.Stock of SpiceJet zoomed 7.04 per cent to Rs 98.10. Intra-day, it rose 14.23 per cent to touch a high of Rs 104.70.InterGlobe Aviation closed the counter with 0.28 per cent gains at Rs 1,426.85. During the day, it was trading at Rs 1,459.30, up 2.56 per cent.Similarly, cash-strapped airline Jet Airways advanced 3.60 per cent to settle at Rs 225.85. It had touched an intra-day high of Rs 230.As per a DGCA report released Wednesday, the number of passengers flying domestic airlines dropped to 11.3 million in February compared to 12.5 million in January.According to Gagan Dixit, VP of Institutional Equity Research, Elara Capital, this upsurge in aviation stocks is on account of Jet Airways' financial condition as Spicejet and Indigo would benefit the most by capturing Jet's domestic market share. Aircraft lessors of Jet Airways would find it easy to locally transfer the aircraft to SpiceJet from Jet Airways, he added.Further, Indigo will benefit from the availability of pilots. It had been facing shortage of pilots in the past few months, he added. PTI SRS ANUANU