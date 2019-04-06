Avicii's posthumous album to release in June

Los Angeles, Apr 6 (PTI) A posthumous album from music producer Avicii is set to release in June,. The family of the Swedish recording artiste and producers made the announcement in a New York Times feature on Friday. The album is titled "Tim", after the legal name of the singer, Tim Bergling, who died of an apparent suicide last year. The first track, "S O S," releases on April 10.According to the article, Avicii was working on an album at the time of his death. The songs were 75 to 80 per cent finished, said producer Albin Nedler, who is among several longtime Avicii collaborators finishing the album. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also appears on one of the tracks.Avicii retired from live performing in 2016 at the peak of his success, citing health reasons. He had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking; he had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014. He was found dead in his hotel room in Oman, Muscat on April 20, 2018. PTI SHDSHD