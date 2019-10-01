Avishkar and A Advani Realty Launches 'The Platinum Towers' - World's First Co-created Commercial Hub

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pune's premier and trusted realty team - Avishkar Realty and A Advani Realty - have announced the launch of the world's first-ever co-created commercial hub aptly called 'The Platinum Towers'. The partnership has conceptualised a mixed-use development, catering to new age start-ups.Mr Raju Thakwani of Avishkar Realty said, "The Platinum Towers is nothing short of being a solution to renowned start-ups and entrepreneurs. Known for coming up with superior designs and cutting-edge technology, Avishkar and A Advani Realty's partnership promises to deliver excellence bringing in unparalleled industry expertise. This project puts forth a commercial development model to its most efficient use, imploring businesses and firms to become equal stakeholders whilst flourishing in an ecosystem that works well for all."The team has strategically chosen the location Kharadi in Pune, bearing in mind the burgeoning business and operation activities in the area. Furthermore, the area offers excellent connectivity to the airport and railway stations, and proximity to major 5-star hotels and hospitals.Commenting on choosing Kharadi as its location, Mr Mohnish Advani of A Advani Realty said, "Kharadi at the Eastern IT corridor in Pune adds to the appeal. A plethora of multinational and Indian companies have chosen Kharadi as the hub for all their operational activities and offices. With connectivity being a huge bonus, Kharadi is brimming as an ideal workspace, creating a rise in demand for ancillary services and high-quality offices that keep up with the trend."Designed sustainably, The Platinum Towers is pre-certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for taking the green path. The commercial hub is structured bearing conservation of energy and water in mind, with the inclusion of a solar PV power supply at the rooftop and a waste management system installed in the premises.Firms within the development will have convenience at their beck and call. The development has provisions based on the firm's requirement, right from an on-site daycare centre for their children to a supermarket for their basic groceries.Going by its motto - 'Inspired by you, delivered by us' - The Platinum Towers melds convenience and technology to its workspace, with businesses and companies having access to a variety of unique features including 4-level parking, electric charge points for vehicles, lavish office spaces with attached toilet and pantry, triple-height lobby, international bathroom fittings, etc. Suited to improve a business' efficiency, The Platinum Towers is earthquake resistant, has WiFi for common areas, mechanized car parking, CCTV with security and 24/7 surveillance.For more information about the project, visit: https://www.avishkaradvani.in/About Avishkar Realty:For the last 35 years, Raju Thakwani and his experienced team at Avishkar Reality team have catered to 25,000 families. Using innovation as the key, Avishkar Realty has gone over the years developing futuristic properties that offer enhanced quality of life, superior design and sustainability. With an enviable portfolio of success stories, their reputation for delivering quality is visible across Pune with more than 10 million sq.ft. of residential and commercial development. Kimberly Clark, Hari Ganga, Sai Ganga, Gt Arcade and APC Primero are some of the prominent projects which uphold their belief of creation after creation.www.avishkarrealty.comAbout A Advani Realty:Headed by Anil Advani and a team of qualified real estate professionals, A Advani Realty has, over the last two decades, established robust residential and commercial properties with flourishing greenery and cutting-edge technology. Partnering with the finest from the field, A Advani has created developments which complement and offer sustainable solutions to all. The North Court and Platinum Square are two exemplary developments that offer a perfect blend of functional and aesthetic convenience and boast of high-end offices reaching from 800 to 25,000 sq.ft. With over 250 office spaces created till date, they continue to set a benchmark within the commercial sector with innovation and development suited for a greener ecosystem.www.aadvani.com PWRPWR