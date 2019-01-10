Awami Ittehad Party welcomes Shah Faesal's resignation, invites him to its fold

Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Former MLA and Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid Thursday welcomed the resignation of IAS officer Shah Faesal and invited him to join his party.Rashid also offered Faesal full support if he decided to contest Parliamentary polls independently with a condition that the 2010 IAS topper "respects the sentiments and sacrifices of masses"."Faesal's resignation from the services has proved that sincere people cannot serve under a corrupt political dispensation and is an authentication of the fact that Kashmiris are being denied their rights," Rashid told reporters here.Rashid said Faesal's decision deserves respect and like-minded people must sincerely offer him cooperation and he should in return not disappoint those who had high hopes from him."...he must not ignore the popular sentiment and sacrifice of the masses. While taking next step is Faesal's own choice, his joining any party which does not have a good track record will lead to confusion and his intentions will come under question mark," the AIP chief said.Rashid said his party would like Faesal to join AIP."Even if he floats his own party or contests Parliamentary elections as an independent candidate, we will love to join hands with him, subject to the condition that he will speak louder and clearer with sincerity about sacrifices and sentiments of masses and will not collaborate with those who do not believe in giving the right of self-determination to Kashmiris, he said. PTI SSB MIJ TIRTIR