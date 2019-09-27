Award for good samaritans who help tourists from next year, says Tourism Minister

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The government will award good samaritans who help tourists caught in difficult situations as part of its National Tourism Awards, Minister Prahlad Patel said on Friday. Speaking at a press conference after the National Tourism Awards were announced, he said this special category award will begin from next year. "From next year onwards there will be a new category in Tourism awards for persons who have rendered special assistance or support to tourists like saving life of a tourist, returning their baggage or helped in life threatening situations," said Patel. He also said that the online training academy of UN's World Tourism Organization (WTO) which has tourism-related courses will now be available in Hindi also on their academy portal. "This will benefit millions of persons engaged in tourism in India to access world class courses," he said. A total of 76 awards were given under various categories this year.PTI ASG ASG DVDV