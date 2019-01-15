Awareness campaign on EVMs, VVPAT launched in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jan 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya on Tuesday flagged off 21 vehicles, to travel in different directions, as she launched an awareness campaign to train the rural populace in the use of EVMs and VVPAT machines. Consisting of two poll officers and one police constable each, these vehicles will train people in the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the functioning of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) by conducting live public demonstrations, the officer said. A campaign like this was necessary as there will be 100 per cent use of EVMs and VVPAT in the Lok Sabha polls this time, she said. The vehicles will travel to every village of Uttarakhand during the month-long campaign covering three-four villages every day, the official said. Two-three such vehicles have been deployed for each assembly constituency, she added. PTI ALM CK