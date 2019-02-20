Awareness run for use of sanitary pads on Women's Day

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) A run will be organised here on International Women's Day on March 8 to spread awareness about use of sanitary napkins. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will flag off the run in Lucknow, Amar Tulsiyan, the founder of Niine, which is organising the event, said. He said nationwide activities are set to be held in up to 500 cities, and added that the participants can run, walk, jog and wheel across their cities. Some of the states where event will be held are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, Goa, Jharkhand, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab and the NCR region, he said in a statement issued here. PTI NAV CK