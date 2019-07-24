AWE 2020 to Set Sail with High-tech Attracting Global Attention

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SHANGHAI, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AWE 2020, organized by China Household Electrical Appliances Association, is gearing up for visitors and exhibitors. Three more halls have been built, increasing the number of halls to 13 and the total space to an unprecedented 150,000 m2. AWE2020AWE 2020 INFORMATIONTime: Mar. 11-14, 2020Place: Shanghai New International Expo CenterHalls: W1-W5, N1-N5, E1-E3 The AWE 2019 provided a full view of the latest innovations in many fields, like home appliances, consumer electronics, IoT, AI, 5G, smart transportation and entertainment. It also highlighted both the presence of much more than renowned Chinese appliance manufacturers, high-tech firms and internet companies. Take the typical white goods and black goods for example, the Haier Booth displayed its latest breakthroughs in seven fields, including security, laundry and indoor air cleaning, among others. The Haier laundry IoT system offered a life-cycle management platform with an integrated smart solution to laundry, care, storage, drying and buying so people could have a look at the future life. Haier XCOOK, as a health counsel and part of the Haier food IoT system, integrated 200+ resource providers specializing from seven fields, e.g. food, entertainment, farms and more so that an all-in-one solution covering buying, storage, cooking, hygiene and health management could address diverse user needs. The AWE 2019 was also the catwalk of global color television brands. Besides five Chinese black goods giants (Hisense, Skyworth, TCL, Changhong and Konka), foreign giants, e.g. Samsung, Sony, Sharp, LG, Panasonic and global panel giant LG Display, also appeared at the event, forming a spectacular sight. Most importantly, the giants released their newest display technologies to present to the world the most stunning of all large screen displays: 8K resolution with thrilling vivid images, OLEDs bendable in various shapes, multifarious ULEDs and laser color televisions. In one word, the advances in black goods was a great feast for the eyes. This year, AWE organizers thought out of the box by holding a spectacular "Gourmet Festival" during which kitchen appliance makers showed off many cooking skills, using a variety of brand-new appliances to attract and satisfy media streamers and consumers. There was no boundary between technology and good food. Perhaps the conceivable and predictable moments will not be truly felt until Mar. 2020, yet organizers have faith in the immutable essence of AWE. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950903/AWE2020.jpg PWRPWR