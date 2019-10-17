AWE2020: AWE Ten Years, Smartizing The Future

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by China Household Electrical Appliances Association, Appliances & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2020 is set to open at Shanghai New International Expo Center March 11-14, 2020, with a record-setting 13 exhibition halls covering an exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, and an estimated 380,000 visitors. AWE2020 also join hands with more than a thousand participating brands to bring a new, fully upgraded world of science and technology in consumer electronic industry.Between March 11 and 14, 2020, the "Charming Hall" and "Unexpected City" will make their debuts, while the Kitchen Appliance Hall will take up the spaces of three exhibition halls, and following German AMK delegation.AWE2020 specially set up the Charming Hall to satisfy all your needs and cravings for looking "classy and good". While the Science and Technology Park retains its status as one of the "must-see" destinations this year. This time, a tie-up between the AWE and tech media 36kr results in "Unexpected City," allowing "some people to see the future first," so that visitors may get a glimpse at what the home and city of the "future" might look like.This year's AWE will introduce for the first time the "Beauty Festival" to enable visitors to become beautiful from every angle. Lighting up all logos will win a prize, and after sharing the achievement in WeChat Moment, visitor gets to enter the "Beauty Festival Carp" prize draw for a chance to grab the ultimate gift. At the Global Quality Home Appliance Festival, not only will visitors find the latest offerings from familiar names such as Haier, Midea, JD.com, Hisense, Bosch, Siemens, Panasonic, Sony, Samsung, LG, Huawei, TCL, LGD, Gree, Sharp, A.O. Smith, Fotile, Robam, Vatti, Skyworth and all the other mainstream brands that you have come to know and love, but also a demonstration of top-notch technology from across the entire industrial chain ranging from robots and automated systems to smart supply chain (logistics).Early Bird Experience is to Take Flight. As visitor registration has formally begun, the last round of perks will be reserved for the early birds. Early birds that sign up right now can get an admission ticket before 11th February 2020, free of charge! For details please visit en.awe.com.cnSave the date, 11-14 Mar, 2020. Shanghai, China.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1012422/AWE.jpg PWRPWR