Awkwafina, Ike Barinholtz to lead comedy 'Crime After Crime'

Los Angeles, Apr 2 (PTI) Rapper-actor Awkwafina and Ike Barinholtz are set to star in and produce STXfilms' comedy "Crime After Crime".According to Variety, Awkwafina will play the role of a millennial podcast host who agrees to help a convict and devotes her true-crime podcast to prove his innocence after he escapes jail and turns up at her house.Dan Gurewitch and David Young are writing the screenplay.Nick Stoller and Conor Welch are producing under their Stoller Global Solutions banner alongside Awkwafina, Barinholtz and David Stassen."Awkwafina and Ike are comedy powerhouses who make a supremely funny duo, and we cant wait to see what they bring to this sharp and fun material," said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms. PTI SHDSHD