Awkwafina joins Comedy Central series

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) Actor Awkwafina is set to star in a TV series for Comedy Central. The half-hour scripted show, which is inspired by Awkwafina's formative years in New York City, stars the "Crazy Rich Asians" star as a young woman with dreams of living large while still residing with her father and grandmother in Queens. According to Entertainment Weekly, BD Wong will play her father, Lori Tan Chinn will be in the role of her grandmother, and Bowen Yang will play her more successful cousin."I am so honoured to be given their platform to tell the story of an Asian-American girl against the backdrop of the city I was raised," Awkwafina said in a statement.Comedy Central has ordered 10 episodes of the comedy, which does not yet have a premiere date. PTI SHDSHD