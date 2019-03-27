scorecardresearch
Axis Bank board to meet on Apr 25 to consider fund raising

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Private sector Axis Bank Wednesday said it will consider raising funds in Indian as well as foreign currency by issuing debt instruments at its two-day board meeting beginning April 25. The board will also approve the audited financial results for the January-March quarter and the full fiscal 2018-19 which ends on March 31, Axis Bank said in a filing to the BSE. The bank's board will consider and approve "borrowing/raising funds in Indian currency/foreign currency by issue of debt instruments including but not limited to bonds and non-convertble debentures...," it said. Shares of Axis Bank closed at Rs 760.15 apiece, up 0.39 per cent on the BSE. PTI JD RVKRVK

