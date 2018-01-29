Axis Bank launches 4th edition of "Evolve"

Coimbatore, Jan 29 (PTI) Private sector Axis Bank today launched the fourth edition of Evolve, an annual multi-city knowledge series for Bank?s SME customers here. The current edition of evolve, titled "Transform your Family Business into your dream company", will empower the SMEs understand the winning strategies and best practises that have helped some of the leading family businesses in India grow into reputable enterprise. This edition will span across 30 cities including Nagpur, Surat, Rajkot, Pune, Vishakhapatnam, Trichy, Kanpur, Ludhiana and Jamshedpur, a bank release said here. The series aims to equip the participating SMEs with new-age strategies, live case studies, operational know-how, regulatory and Government related knowledge skills, president and head, SME, Axis Bank, J P Singh said. "Through this edition of EVOLVE, we endeavour to create an ecosystem to encourage next-level-of-growth opportunities for Family Businesses that are ready to take that crucial next leap. We firmly believe that for India to achieve sustained long-term growth, it is imperative for SMEs to expand and thrive," Singh said. PTI NVM RC