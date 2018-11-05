Axis Bank shares jump over 2 pc post Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Shares of Axis Bank Monday rose over 2 per cent after the company reported a 83 per cent jump in its net profit for the quarter ending September. The stock gained 2.35 per cent to settle at Rs 624.30 on BSE. Intra-day, it surged 3.76 per cent to Rs 632.90. On NSE, shares of the company rose by 2 per cent to end at Rs 623.10 . In terms of equity volume, 15.37 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day. Private lender Axis Bank Friday reported a 83 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 790 crore for the quarter ending September on the back of healthily growth in core income and a decline in provisions for bad loans. The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 432 crore in the July-September quarter of 2017-18, according to a company statement. Total income of the bank rose to Rs 15,959.37 crore during the second quarter of 2018-19 as against Rs 13,820.62 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal. The net non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.54 per cent as on September 30, 2018 as against 3.12 per cent in the same period a year ago. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were reduced to Rs 2,927.38 crore from Rs 3,140.41 crore parked for September quarter of 2017-18. PTI SUMANS