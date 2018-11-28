AXISCADES inks two deals worth $20mn

* AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies said Wednesday it has bagged two contracts worth USD 20 million (INR 141.15 crore). The company, without naming the clients, said the first deal is an initial agreement with a global OEM. Moreover, it is a 'Design to Build' engagement for testing equipment and maintenance of strategic systems. The second contract is about building of subsystems for motion-full mission simulator, it said in a statement. ****Cisco, Tech Mahindra launch Digital Experience Centre in Bengaluru* US tech major Cisco and Tech Mahindra Wednesday launched a new digital experience centre that showcases use cases for digitisation in manufacturing, retail and smart cities.The centre, located at Tech Mahindra's campus, showcases use cases ranging from asset visibility and yard tracking, city surveillance and incident management, smart lighting, smart parking, waste management, environmental monitoring, City Wi-Fi, machine connectivity, warehouse task allocation, etc, a statement said. "Together, Cisco and Tech Mahindra will expand reach into these emerging areas and tap into bigger opportunities," Cisco India and SAARC President Sameer Garde said. * * **HackerEarth eyes profitability in 2019; sets up operations in US* HackerEarth Wednesday said it aims to turn cash-flow positive in 2019 and is expanding its presence in the US market. HackerEarth reported strong growth metrics and logged EBITDA positive for the third quarter in 2018 on account of its innovative hackathon platform that is used for innovation management and recruitment, a statement said. The company is targeting aggressive growth next year with an aim to grow 3x by the end of 2019, it added. "Riding on the back of this growth, HackerEarth is ramping up international operations by setting up offices in San Francisco. Sachin Gupta, CEO and co-founder of HackerEarth will be moving to the US as part of the expansion plans, while CTO and co-founder Vivek Prakash will continue to overseeing operations in India," it added. PTI SR RUJ MR