AXISCADES sets up digital centre of excellence in Pune

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Tech firm AXISCADES Friday said it has set up its first Digital-Centre of Excellence (DCoE) in Pune that will showcase some of its solutions in the new-age technology areas like Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), augmented reality and artificial intelligence.The DCoE will house some of the key technology stacks that the company has been investing on, including IIoT, AR, AI/Machine Learning, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), a statement said.The company, however, did not disclose the investment details."The centre will focus on building cutting-edge applications for shop floor digitisation and intend to bring business value to their customers through their strategic alliances with companies like Altizon, Siemens Mindsphere, and Dassault Systemes," it added.The centre will also focus on bringing new offerings to its expanding customer base in Pune and usher in localised efficiencies in its operations, the statement said."With our strong engineering and manufacturing DNA, and expertise in delivering highly customised, scalable solutions and services to our customers, we hope to accelerate the rate of digital transformation manufacturers must go through," AXISCADES CEO Mritunjay Singh said.