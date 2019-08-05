scorecardresearch
Ayodhya case: RSS ideologue moves SC for live streaming of proceedings

/R New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya moved the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking live streaming or recording of the day-to-day proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case, which is scheduled to commence from Tuesday. The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and B R Gavai. "We don't know if we have equipment for live streaming or recording of proceedings," the bench told the counsel. The court, while refusing to accord urgent hearing, said it would require institutional decision and deliberation on the matter. PTI ABA MNL LLPHMB

