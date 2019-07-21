Ayodhya land dispute panel meets AIMPLB gen secy

Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) The mediation panel set up to resolve the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute met the general secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board here."The mediation panel met me yesterday night at VVIP Guest House, Lucknow," said AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani Sunday.Former Supreme Court judge F M I Kallifulla, who headsthe panel, met Rehmani along with the committee's another member, senior advocate Sriram Panchu. Another member of the panel spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar was not present in the meeting.Rehmani said, "As far as mediation is concerned, theAIMPLB is ready to help the panel. We do not have any otheroption. The board will abide by the decision of the SupremeCourt."PTI NAV RAXRAX