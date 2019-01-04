Ayodhya land dispute: VHP asks Centre to bring legislation

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A legislation by Parliament is an expeditious way of resolving the dispute, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) reiterated on Friday, after the Supreme Court said an appropriate bench constituted by it will pass an order on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute title case.VHP working president Alok Kumar asked the Centre to bring a legislation before the end of its term.He said it would have been better if the bench for hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi appeals had been constituted before the last hearing, which was held on October 29, 2018."It is to be seen as to how the new bench will respond to the matter, particularly about the request for a day-to-day hearing and an early disposal of the appeals," Kumar said."The VHP continues to be of the firm opinion that a legislation by Parliament is an expeditious way of resolving the disputes and would urge the central government to bring in such legislation within its term," he said.Earlier on Friday, the matter was disposed of within 30 seconds by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul.Now, a three-member bench will be set up for taking forward the Ayodhya land dispute case in which as many as 14 appeals were filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. PTI TDS TDS DIVDIV