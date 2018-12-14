Ayodhya Municipal Corporation issues notice for 173 old, unsafe buildings

Faizabad (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has issued final notice to the owners and managements of 173 unsafe and dilapidated structures, including temples, asking them to repair the buildings.The civic body said it would demolish the structures if they are not repaired and recover the charges from their owners and managements. The 173 structures include about a hundred temples of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Other buildings include dharamshalas and shelter homes for devotees.Additional Municipal Commissioner Sachchidanand Singh told PTI, We have issued notices for all such buildings. There are 173 such buildings on our list, including temples."Some people have sought time to carry out repair works. We have demolished six residential buildings so far. In the next 15 days, action would be taken against all unsafe 173 buildings," he added.Chief priest of Ram Janambhoomi temple Acharya Satyendra Das said the state government must come forward to repair and maintain all such old and ancient temples.Ram Sajivan Das of Patthar Mandir in Vasudev Ghat claimed the temple was built 400500 years ago and said that they need a package from the government to "save our heritage". PTI Corr GVS