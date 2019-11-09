Ayodhya residents celebrate mini-Deepawali

Ayodhya, Nov 9 (PTI) For the residents of Sadatganj area of Ayodhya district, the historic judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya dispute case on Saturday, has become a reason celebrate a mini-Deepawali.From lighting lamps, candles and even bursting firecrackers, the residents appeared excited but they also had a sense of relief on their faces at the peaceful settlement of the decades-old issue that had strained the social fabric of the society for long.Gajendra Tripathi and Raghvendra Tripathi, both teachers, said, "Today's development seems to be the re-birth of Lord Ram, and hence we are celebrating mini-Deepawali."Children jumped with elation as firecrackers burst into the skies, spraying different colours. Some of them shouted 'Bharat Maata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.Rajendra, a vegetable vendor, had decorated his shop. SP Singh, a businessman, and his friends Rajan Singh, Amit Singh and Vinod Gupta lit candles under a giant Banyan tree on Sadatganj road."There is happiness in air and all of us are experiencing it," SP Singh said, as his neighbours and relatives greeted him and exchanged pleasantries.Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. "The element of joy among us has literally doubled after the judgment given by the Supreme Court. I am really happy for our Ram Lalla," Radha, a local, said.In Ayodhya, lamps are lit from Deepawali to Kartik Poornima. "But the historic judgment has infused a special feeling of joy and happiness," she added.Mukesh Gupta, who works at a private company in Ayodhya, said his family lit lamps outside their home in Sadatganj from Deepawali to Kartik Poornima."It is a mini-Deepawali for us. We are rejoicing this special moment," said his neighbour Deepak Gupta.The bursting of firecrackers stopped briefly when a police patrol team reached there. PTI NAV ABHABHABH