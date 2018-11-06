Ayodhya, S Korea have ancient link which is cornerstone of historical bond: PM

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Ayodhya and South Korea have an ancient link which forms the cornerstone of historical and civilisational bonds between India and the East Asian country.The South Korean First lady Kim Jung-sook attended Diwali festivities in the holy city and offered her tribute at the Queen Heo Memorial here. "It is a matter of immense joy and pride that Mrs Kim Jung-sook, First Lady of the Republic of Korea visited Ayodhya and also wore traditional Indian clothing. The people of India deeply appreciate this gesture," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in English and Korean. Kim, dressed in a green saree, attended the grand 'deepotsav' event at Katha Park here. "Ayodhya and South Korea have an ancient link. This link forms the cornerstone of historical and civilisational bonds between India and the Republic of Korea," the PM said in another tweet. PTI ASK IND