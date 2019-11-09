Ayodhya verdict: Kerala CM urges all to maintain peace

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8, (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to all citizens to exercise restraint when reacting to the Supreme Court verdict to be delivered on Saturday morning on the sensitive Ayodhya dispute, whatsoever it be.The apex court is scheduled to pronounce at 10.30 am on Saturday its verdict in the communally sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya."Whatever be the verdict, we all must ensure to show restraint while reacting to it," CM said. While the state police department has warned it will take strict action against those who spread messages, through social media, affecting the communal harmony of the state, the Kasargod District Collector has issued prohibitory orders in areas under five police station limits there.The chief minister reminded the state how peacefully it had reacted to the news of Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992."We upheld the values of our state while peacefully reacting to it (demolition). We all must be ready to accept the verdict it in a peaceful manner. All Keralites must show commitment in preserving the secularism and harmony of the country," Vijayan wrote on his official Facebook page.He also said the state police department has been kept on high alert."All sorts of accounts across various social media platforms are being closely monitored by the Cyber Cell, Cyberdom and Cyber Police Stations... those who spread messages, through social media, affecting the communal harmony of the state will be arrested immediately and charged under non-bailable sections," state police department said in a release.Kasargod Collector D Sajith Babu said prohibitory orders that prohibitory orders have been issued in areas under five police station limits with effect from 10.30 on November 8."Prohibitory orders have been issued at areas under the Manjeshwaram, Kumbala, Kasargod, Chendera and Hosdurg police station limits. It is for next three days starting from 10.30 PM on November 8 and ends on November 11 12 PM," Babu told PTI.The Supreme Court's judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case should not viewed as a matter of victory or loss for any community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.In a series of tweets, the prime minister appealed to the people to maintain peace after the Supreme Court pronounces the verdict in the communally-sensitive case on Saturday.A notice regarding the pronouncement of judgement by a Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, was uploaded on the official website of the Supreme Court late Friday evening.Other members of the bench are Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.The bench on October 16 had reserved the judgement after marathon hearing of 40 days. Hours before the notice, the CJI in the pre-noon held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and DGP Om Prakash Singh who apprised him about the security arrangements made to maintain law and order in the state. PTI RRT ABHABH