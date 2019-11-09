Ayodhya Verdict: No classes in Jamia on Saturday

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia Friday night said there will be no classes in the varsity on November. Sources said it is a precautionary measure taken in view of the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday. "No classes will be held tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday in @jmiu_official," the varsity tweeted. On Friday, the varsity's vice-chancellor had appealed for peace and harmony ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive issue. PTI SLB AQSAQS