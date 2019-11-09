Ayodhya verdict not according to expectations, but SC 'supreme': Jamiat

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Saturday said the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case was not according to its expectations but asserted that the apex court ruling is "supreme".Jamiat President Maulana Arshad Madani also urged Muslims to not be disappointed.Madani appealed to the Muslims to maintain peace and harmony in the country and asked them to not take the verdict as a "win or loss".This decision is not in line with the Jamiat's expectations, but the Supreme Court is "supreme", he said in a statement.Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.Jamiat sources said that it was not in favour of filing a review petition on the verdict.Muslims should not be disappointed, they must trust Allah and keep praying and turn towards the almighty, the Jamiat chief said.In accordance with the rights in the Constitution of India, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind have legally fought for justice till the end, Madani said."For this, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had appointed prominent lawyers of the country, evidence had been collected and the translated ancient documents were presented in the court, and we did what we could...And we were hopeful that the decision would be in our favour but it could not be realised," he said. PTI ASK ASK TDSTDS