Ayodhya verdict: Restrictions imposed in entire J-K

Srinagar/Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) Restrictions were imposed in entire Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya case as a precautionary measure, officials said The apex court is likely to pronounce the verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case at 10:30 am.Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC came into force in the newly-created union territory around midnight after the DGP chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation, officials said.They said adequate security measures have been taken to maintain law and order. The restrictions are in place as a precautionary measure, the officials said.