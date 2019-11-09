Ayodhya verdict: U'khand CM urges all sections to maintain peace

(Eds: Adds details) Dehradun, Nov 9 (PTI) Section 144 of the CrPc was imposed in Haridwar and flag marches were carried out as a precautionary measure on Saturday as the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in the Ayodhya case, even as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat asked all sections to maintain peace. Haridwar District Magistrate Deependra Chaudhry issued an order imposing Section 144 in the district, saying the situation will remain sensitive in the wake of the Supreme Court order and there could be an attempt by anti-social elements to disrupt peace. As a preventive measure, Chaudhry accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj led a flag march by police personnel in Jwalapur area and other vulnerable pockets of the district where there is a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims. They also held meetings with the local people to appeal to them to maintain peace. Meanwhile, a special 'Ganga aarti' was held at Har Ki Pairi in Haridwar to welcome the Supreme Court order. Though no flag marches were held in Dehradun, police stations were put on alert and patrolling was stepped up, Dehradun SSP Arun Mohan Joshi said. Defence Minister Singh who was here to attend Uttarakhand's 20th foundation day celebrations as the chief guest said the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya was a historic and landmark judgement which should be respected by all. In a brief interaction with reporters here on the sidelines of the foundation day function, Singh said, "It is a historic and landmark judgement of the apex court which everyone should respect." "I also feel that the judgement will strengthen the country's social fabric by increasing mutual understanding between communities," he said. He said the verdict should not be interpreted as the victory or defeat of a community. Rawat also appealed to people of the state to take the Supreme Court order in the Ayodhya case in a positive way and maintain peace. "We are a peace loving country and we will have to make every effort to maintain communal amity. I hope all of us will contribute towards this with a positive mindset," he said. PTI ALM SNESNE