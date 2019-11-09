Ayodhya verdict: Yogi urges people to maintain unity, amity

Lucknow, Nov 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute and appealed to people to maintain unity and amity."We welcome the Supreme Court verdict. Everyone shouldsupport for unity and amity in the country. In UP, the government is committed to maintain peace and security," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi. The Supreme Court in an unanimous verdict has cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. PTI ABN DPB