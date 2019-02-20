Ayurvedic practitioner shot dead in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Feb 20 (PTI) A practitioner of Ayurvedic medicines was shot dead by three bike-borne masked assailants at Loni here around 8 am on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place in the Rishi Market colony area, they said. Veer Singh (42), resident of Vikas Nagar area, was inside his Ayurvedic dispensary when a masked assailant shot him thrice, DIG Upendra Agarwal said.The accused had arrived along with two accomplices who were keeping a watch outside the dispensary, he said, adding that they fled from the scene soon after.The victim was immediately rushed to the GTB hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, Agarwal said.An FIR was registered against four members of a neighbouring family, the DIG said, adding that old enmity may have been the reason behind the murder. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused persons, he said. PTI Corr IJT