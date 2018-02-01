AYUSH Ministry allocation in Budget increased by 13 pc

(EDS: Changes in para 2, 5)

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union government today proposed in the Union Budget to increase the outlay for AYUSH Ministry by more than 13 per cent to Rs 1,626.37 crore.

The allocation to the ministry in the previous Budget was nearly Rs 1,429 crore.

The total expenditure on central sector schemes and projects carried out by the ministry has been estimated at Rs 71.36 crore. For the year 2017-18, it was Rs 68.86 crore, however it was increased to Rs 87.64 crore in the revised Budget.

The allocation has been increased for statutory and regulatory bodies - Central Council of Homoeopathy and Central Council of Indian Medicine in New Delhi, and autonomous bodies - such as All India Institute of Ayurveda, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, National Institute of Homoeopathy, Kolkata - under the ministry.

For statutory and regulatory bodies, the outlay is Rs 9.60 crore vis-a-vis Rs 7.99 crore in the last fiscal; while for autonomous bodies it is Rs 906.70 crore compared to Rs 804.30 crore in the previous budget.

Under medical and public health head, the budget has been increased to Rs 1,041.14 crore compared to Rs 914.85 allocated in the previous Budget.

The AYUSH Ministry is purposed with developing, education and research in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.