'Ayushman Mitra' can be brought under national health agency payroll: Think tank associated with BJP

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Volunteers appointed to assist patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme could be brought under its payroll to fix a direct accountability, according to recommendations of a think tank associated with the BJP. The Public Policy Research Centre conducted an assessment of first phase of implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and suggested that instead of reporting to individual hospitals, Ayushman Mitra can be brought under the purview of the national health agency to fix their responsibility. The other recommendations given by the report included to consider making an Ayushman council, which would be on the lines of GST council to improve coordination between the beneficiaries and the government.The recommendations have been submitted to NITI Aayog.The report said the assessment was conducted from November last year till this January in eight districts across four states -- Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The team, that led the study, interviewed over 600 patients, relatives and other stakeholders, including government stakeholders, grassroot workers - ASHA workers, ANM, pharmacists, common service centres, among others.The report claimed that beneficiary interviews revealed people are now tending to health care problems on priority, they are departing from a common practice of overlooking or putting off doctor visits due to financial concerns leading to worsening of illnesses. Several case studies pointed out the trend that people are now visiting doctors for their health care issues, lingering for decades, the report said. PTI UZM KJ