Ayushmann Khurrana, Aanand L Rai teaming up for 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' sequel

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and producer-director Aanand L Rai are all set to reunite for the sequel to "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan".The follow-up film, titled "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya and deals with the subject of homosexuality."The success of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' encouraged us to turn it into a franchise which tackles taboo subjects in the most light-hearted manner. With 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', we have a great story in hand and who better, but Ayushmann to play the lead. We hope audiences enjoy it as much as the first film," Rai said in a statement here.The first instalment, directed by RS Prasanna and released in 2017, featured Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film addressed the taboo subject of erectile dysfunction in a light-hearted manner.Ayushmann says the new film deals with homosexuality in a sensitive manner."It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively," the actor said."It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that's the hallmark of good cinema," he added. Casting for the film is underway and the film is scheduled to release early next year.As a producer, Rai has previously backed films such as "Mukkabaaz", "Nil Battey Sannata", "Manmarziyaan" and "Happy Bhag Jayegi" series, among others. PTI KKP RBRB