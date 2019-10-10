Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' moves to Nov 7, avoids clash with 'Marjaavaan'

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's "Bala" have preponed the film's release by two weeks.The film was earlier set to hit the theatres on November 22 but now it will release on November 7, production banner Maddock Films said in a statement.At its new release date, "Bala" was set to lock horns with Bhushan Kumar's "Marjaavaan", starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead.But Kumar decided to move "Marjaavan" to a week later so as to make way for "Bala"."I've had a long standing relationship with @MaddockFilms and #DineshVijan is also a dear friend. Ive decided to shift #Marjaavaan to 15th November 2019, to make way for #Bala. My best wishes to the team," the producer tweeted on Thursday.To this, Vijan said, "Before anything Bhushan is a friend, and he understands how impactful the release date of a film can be. Hes been kind enough to move 'Marjaavaan' and let 'Bala' come, and for that Im grateful.""Bala", directed by Amar Kaushik of "Stree" fame, features Ayushmann as a man suffering from premature balding and the lack of confidence and socital pressure which runs with it.The movie also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles besides the supporting cast of Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey, and Seema Pahwa. PTI RB RB