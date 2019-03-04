'Azaadi ke Diwane' museum, dedicated to India's unsung heroes, inaugurated at Red Fort

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Union minister Mahesh Sharma Monday inaugurated 'Azaadi ke Diwane' museum, dedicated to the unsung heroes of the country's freedom struggle, on the Red Fort premises here and said it would inspire the younger generation.Built by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the museum is a fifth in the series of recently inaugurated ones -- the others being the Subhash Chandra Bose and INA museum, the Yaad-e-Jallian museum, the Museum on 1857 (on the country's first war of Independence) the Drishyakala (a Museum on Indian Art) -- on the sacrifices of India's freedom fighters. "This new museum 'Azaadi ke Diwane' is started in the series of Kranti Mandir to inspire the younger generation and letting them know the cost of freedom that the great fighters achieve by sacrificing their lives. I congratulate the team of ASI for coming up with this digitised and interactive museum," said the culture minister.The museum is a modern, state-of-the-art, informative and educational exhibition involving multi-sensory technology to engage the visitors. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Subhash Chandra Bose and Indian National Army (INA) museum at Red Fort on January 23.The museum not only provides a detailed account of Netaji's life and the history of Indian National Army (INA) but also showcases various valuable artifacts related to both. PTI ASG ASG TIRTIR