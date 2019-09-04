scorecardresearch
Azhar, Saeed declared individual terrorists under new anti-terror law

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed were on Wednesday declared individual terrorists by the government under a new anti-terror law.The decisions have been taken nearly a month after Parliament approved a crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967."And whereas, the central government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and Maulana Masood Azhar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act..."And whereas, the central government believes that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act..," a home ministry notification said. PTI ACB ZMN

