Azhar's listing as global terrorist set to add muscle to BJP's nationalism narrative

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The UN listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist is set to add muscle to the BJP's central theme of nationalism in the general election with party leaders expressing confidence that the development will boost its prospects.As 169 seats, including in the Hindi heartland states swept by the BJP in 2014, are still to go to polls in the remaining three phases, the saffron party's assessment is that the UN decision will come handy in building up its poll tempo around the nationalism plank.With the BJP's theme of nationalism built around Narendra Modi's perceived strong leadership and his muscular approach on national security issues, a party leader said Azhar's listing as a global terrorist will be seen by people as another feather in the prime minister's cap."We are in the middle of the election and this development occurs. It could not have come at a more opportune time," he said, wishing not to be quoted. Hari Om Mishra, a JNU professor, agreed with the impression, saying it is definitely going to benefit the BJP. "It would create a perception among public that things are improving under the BJP government and this benefit the party in the polls," he said.However, Amita Singh, another JNU professor, said the development would not benefit any one political party as it is an achievement for the whole country.A UN Security Council (UNSC) designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo. An assets freeze under the sanctions committee requires that all states freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities.However, what will be the real impact of the decision by the UNSC to designate Azhar as global terrorist is not yet clear, said strategic affairs experts."This certainly isolates Pakistan, it will lie low. It is questionable whether its (Pakistan's) army will give up the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy," said Gopalaswami Parthasarathy, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan.Ambassador Vishnu Prakash, former MEA spokesperson and Consul General to Shanghai, said it is a good development in a long war against terror infrastructure in Pakistan."But, let's not be too euphoric. Worth recalling that global terrorists like Hafiz Saeed are roaming free and continuing to ply their noxious trade," he said.After the UNSC's Sanctions Committee designated Azhar as global terrorist, Pakistan said it agreed to his listing after all "political references", including attempts to link him to the Pulwama attack, were removed from the proposal.The External Affairs Ministry said Pakistan was making such comments to divert attention from the "huge diplomatic" setback it has suffered.With Modi leading from the front, top BJP leaders in their election campaign have cited the government's measures against terrorism, including surgical strikes and air strikes- both targeting Pakistan-based terrorists, and painted the opposition as "weak" in tackling the national security.Many political watchers are of the view that the issue has brightened the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's prospects at the hustings even though the Opposition has accused the ruling combine of "politicising" armed forces.The BJP was quick to credit Modi for the UN's decision with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserting it was his "untiring efforts" that brought about the development.