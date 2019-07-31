(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azilen Technologies is a futuristic Product Engineering Company headquartered in Ahmedabad, India; with a strong clientele presence in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Europe.Azilen Technologies Expands Operations, Moves into a New Office Space in Ahmedabad On 22nd July 2019, Azilen Technologies took a step ahead in expanding its operations by moving into a new state-of-the-art Office Space B Square-I in Ahmedabad located at one of the most prominent business hubs. Built over a sprawling 30,000 sq.ft area and spread over 2 floors, the new Azilen headquarter strongly represents the company culture, their belief and vision. A positive and friendly environment is integral to Azilen's work culture, and the entire workplace interiors has been designed keeping the 5 Elements of Earth, Fire, Water, Sky and Air. Azilen stands on EARTH whose robust foundation comprises of a highly progressive organizational structure that is driven by the People and the teams towards success. It's the FIRE in the team's attitude to achieve, and the warmth and empathy of the Leadership that inspires the ignited minds to deliver their best. Be it for the clients or their own workforce, Azilen as process-driven organization believes in creating seamless and systemic processes that help flow like WATER. The Vision, Mission, Values and shared Goals of the organization is the SKY that everyone at Azilen lives, believes and helps bind them together. Azilen's open culture is as fresh as the AIR, where everyone has the voice to express themselves, share their views, ideas, and give wings to their career growth. "The work we do at Azilen is an expression of who we are. And 'who we are' is an amalgamation of the fundamental elements of nature - namely Prithvi, Agni, Jal, Vaayu and Aakash. This needs to be reminded every moment," says Naresh Prajapati, CEO of Azilen Technologies. The Company has proactively taken the initiative of creating a comfortable and energetic workspace environment that gives the feeling of 'second home'. Indoor plants take a place of prominence within the Azilen office, endorsing the company's shared responsibility towards a greener planet. Some of the other thoughtful amenities include: Indoor 'relaxation' game zone Recharge Yourself 'power nap' zone 15 'Planet-themed' Meeting Rooms 40+ Capacity 'feel empowered' Training Room Collaboration 'ideation & brainstorming' Zones Telephone Booths to 'experience phone call privacy' on the Floor Selfie 'Be You' Zone The new Azilen HQ address is: 12th & 13th Floor, B Square I, Bopal Ambali Road, Ahmedabad - 380054 About Azilen Technologies Azilen Technologies is a high-end Product Engineering company delivering enterprise products and custom software development services to start-ups, small business and Enterprise clients across the world. Azilen is trusted for their domain expertise in creating breakthrough products in the Human Resources (HR), Automotive, Retail, Hospitality and Healthcare sector; and long-term strategic vision with emerging technologies like AI, IoT and other emerging technologies. Visit Website >> YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mclWSjFi7A0 PWRPWR