Azure Power: New US$350 Million Green Bond Issued

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power Solar Energy Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), a leading independent solar power producer in India, has issued a US$350,101,000 green bond offering, maturing in 2024 (the "Bond") with an US Dollar coupon of 5.65%.The Bond has been certified by Climate Bonds Initiative as a Green Bond and is the second solar Green Bond to be offered by the Company. The Company expects to primarily use the proceeds to refinance existing indebtedness.The Bond was offered to eligible yield investors who have a specific mandate or portfolio for buying green bonds, and in each case who are qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or offshore the United States in accordance with Regulations under the Securities Act. The Bond has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.This is not an offer to sell or purchase nor the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.About Azure PowerAzure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-Indian portfolio over 3 gigawatts. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced inhouse operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power solutions to customers throughout India. It has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes, from utility scale, rooftop to mini & micro grids, since its inception in 2008. Highlights include the construction of India's first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009 and the implementation of the first MW scale rooftop project under the smart city initiative in 2013.For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating guidance, operational and financial results such as estimates of nominal contracted payments remaining and portfolio run rate, and the assumptions related to the calculation of the foregoing metrics. The risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; changes in the commercial and retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; changes in tariffs at which long term PPAs are entered into; changes in policies and regulations including net metering and interconnection limits or caps; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other incentives; the availability of solar panels and other raw materials; its limited operating history, particularly as a new public company; its ability to attract and retain its relationships with third parties, including its solar partners; its ability to meet the covenants in its debt facilities; meteorological conditions and such other risks identified in the registration statements and reports that the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.