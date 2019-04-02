Azziano D Tower Launched at Rustomjee Urbania, Thane (W)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 2, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- D Tower with 41 habitable floors is one of the tallest towers in Azziano - 2BHK homes with 746 sq. ft. useable area starting at Rs. 1.04 crore +Taxes - 20:5, limited period, payment plan - 32 amenities in Azziano cluster, including 6 acre podium garden - Access to township facilities of Rustomjee Urbania - MahaRERA registration no: Azziano Wing-D: P51700019544, Azziano Wing-E: P51700015260, Azziano Wing-F: P51700001021, Azziano Wing-G: P51700001060, Azziano Wing-H: P51700001453, Azziano Wing-I: P51700001093, Azziano Wing-J: P51700000950, Azziano Wing-K: P51700013649, Azziano Wing-L: P51700018621, Aurelia 1:P51700001516Reference Link: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/Rustomjee has launched the D Tower at Azziano in the township of Rustomjee Urbania, Majiwada, Thane. Other than the L Tower, the D Tower with 41 habitable floors will be the tallest in the Azziano cluster of towers in the township. The high tower offers breathtaking views of the mangroves. As such, residents will have access to 32 state-of-the-art amenities which are exclusive to Azziano which include gymnasium, mini golf, caf, spa, indoor play area, alfresco dining, mini theatre, library and reading room, business centre, box cricket, basketball, yoga hall, guest rooms, senior citizen's relaxation area, tennis and squash court and a 6 acre podium garden among others. They will also be privy to the township facilities of Rustomjee Urbania which boasts of an international school, children's activity centre, green zone, festival plaza etc. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/845247/Azziano_D_Tower.jpg )These 2 BHK homes have a minimum useable area of 746 sq. ft. and are available at reasonable price points of Rs 1.04 crore (taxes extra). All the apartments are Vaastu compliant. As a further incentive, Rustomjee has reintroduced the 20:5 payment plan for a limited time period.The D Tower is the last tower to be launched in the Azziano, which is one of the most premium set of residential towers in Rustomjee Urbania.Speaking on the launch of the tower, Percy S. Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, said "We are very excited about the launch of the last tower at Azziano - The D Tower. We are offering our buyers not only the luxury of space but also the opportunity to be a part of community living at Urbania. This is where every festival and event is celebrated in the spirit of togetherness. Children are enriched by growing up in a multi-cultural milieu, with friends to share their lives and experiences. Holistic development of the child is encouraged at Leon's World Centre and parents can rest assured that their children are getting the best possible childhood possible. When you book an apartment at the D Tower you are buying into a Township experience like no other!"About Rustomjee Urbania: Located in Majiwada, Thane (W), Rustomjee Urbania caters to almost every need of a resident. It is the only township in Thane (W) that has received Pre-Gold Rating from IGBC (Indian Green Building Certificate) and is probably one of the most awarded township projects in India. The township is not only a self-sufficient entity but is strategically located so that residents find ease of commute and living. It is just off the Eastern Expressway, approximately 4.7 kms away from Thane station and about 8 kms from Airoli. In addition, there are several corporate parks in the vicinity as well as hypermarkets and shopping malls like Korum and Viviana.Rustomjee Urbania houses the Rustomjee Cambridge International School, the first school in the integrated township. Affiliated with International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) Program of University of Cambridge, it makes a global level of education available to students, at walking distance from their homes.Rustomjee Urbania also houses 'Leon's World Centre for Holistic Learning and Development' which is a space developed in consultation with experts to provide children a stimulating environment. It caters to different aspects of growth and development. Mentors present at the center guide children in exploring various fields including arts, mathematics and science and language through play way learning methods. The centre regularly hosts the staging of plays, 'open mic' and cultural activities to get children to explore their rich heritage and unplug from the gadget syndrome. So far, the children have enjoyed watching The Gruffalo, Ramleela, Beauty and the Beast and La La Landamongst other plays. They are also introduced to Indian festivals and culture as well as other cultures through fun initiatives like Ravan Dahan, Halloween Party, Makar Sankrant and Holi celebrations. In the past two years, Rustomjee Urbania has also organized activities such as a Summer Fest, Adventure Carnival, Urban Farm Fest, among other monthly workshops that encourage children and parents to come together and spend quality time.A sizeable part of the township has green spaces with several trees and a sewage treatment plant which recycles used water for gardening, washing and sanitary purposes. With a view to being environment friendly, systems have been installed to harvest rain water; light reflecting windows help save energy and natural resources.About Rustomjee: Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 14.32 million square feet of completed projects; 12 million square feet of ongoing development and another 28 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across BKC Annex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.com