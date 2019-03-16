B C Khanduri's son joins Congress

Dehradun, Mar 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri joined the Congress on Saturday at a rally here in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. Welcoming him into the party fold, Gandhi said him joining the Congress will strengthen the party. Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father. Former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri was removed last year as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence. The Congress had latched on to the removal of the former army general from the committee to attack the BJP. PTI ALM CKCK