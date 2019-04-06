B Srinivasan posted as new Bathinda DC

Chandigarh, Apr 6 (PTI) The Election Commission of India Saturday ordered posting of IAS officer B Srinivasan as Deputy Commissioner Bathinda.He replaces IAS officer Praneet Bhardwaj.Srinivasan is currently performing his duty as general observer in Telangana, said a spokesperson for the chief electoral officer of Punjab.The poll panle has also directed IAS officer Kumar Rahul to report as general observer at Telangana in place of Srinivasan, the spokesman said. PTI CHS TIRTIR