Babulal Marandi surrenders before court, gets bail

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Mar 12 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi Tuesday surrendered before a court here in connection with a case of flouting prohibitory orders in 2011.Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Deepak Kumar allowed the bail petition of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) chief on two surety bonds of Rs 10,000 each following his surrender, court sources said.The court had issued an arrest warrant against Marandi for addressing a public meet here eight years ago in violation of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 CrPC.According to sources, tension had gripped the area over an anti-encroachment drive in April 2011, following which the administration had clamped the orders.Marandi, who was here to meet the displaced people, addressed a public meeting, prompting the administration to register a case against him, they added.