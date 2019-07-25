Baby with heart condition dies aboard Patna-Delhi flight

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A six-month-old baby died on board a flight from Patna to Delhi, where she was being taken for treatment of her heart condition, police said on Thursday.Rachita Kumari, a resident of Begusarai district in Bihar, suffered from congenital heart disease and had a small hole in her heart, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) said here.She was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Delhi.Her father Rajendra Rajan and mother Dimple accompanied her. They said they suspected no foul play, the DCP added. PTI NIT ABHABH