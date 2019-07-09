'Back to School' campaign for dropouts in J-K's Udhampur

/R Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) The administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district Tuesday began the 'Back to School' campaign to undertake a survey of school dropouts under 14 years of age, officials said.The campaign aims to ensure that no child remains out of the school, they said. The survey to assess the exact number of children, who are out of school, will be completed by July 25, the officials said. The children will be identified through zonal education offices by involving village panchs and sarpanchs and the civil society members, they said.The district administration has decided to provide monthly allowance and free books to this "target group" and introduce special bridge courses being offered at different levels of education, the officials said. The state education department has set up a 24x7 helpline (01992 272727/272728) in this regard, they said. PTI AB AD AQS