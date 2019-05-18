'Back to the Future' musical to premiere in 2020

Los Angeles, May 18 (PTI) The much-awaited "Back to the Furture" musical is set to premiere in 2020. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show will play at the Manchester Opera House in the UK from February 20, 2020 to May 17 followed by London's West End venue. Tony winner John Rando is directing the musical from a book by the film's co-writer Bob Gale. Glen Ballard and original "Back to the Future" composer Alan Silvestri are working on the score. Chris Bailey is the choreographer. Actor Olly Dobson will be essaying the role of Marty McFly, made famous by Michael J Fox.Casting for the part of Dr Emmett Brown is still underway. Christopher Lloyd played the goofy but brilliant scientist in all the three installments in the franchise. Robert Zemeckis, who directed "Back to the Future", is attached as a producer."Bob Zemeckis and I have been trying to get this project off the ground for years, but good things take time and finally, the time is right. Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie. "We're thrilled that we can retell our story on stage in a brand-new way, and we're certain that Back to the Future fans all over the world will share our enthusiasm. In the words of Marty McFly, 'your kids are gonna love it' and so will you and your parents," Gale said. PTI SHDSHD