Badal hits out at Amarinder Singh for criticising PM for his remarks on nukes

/R Abohar, Apr 23 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh never chided Pakistan for making "threatening" statements against India, but was quick to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on nuclear arsenal. He asked the chief minister why does it "trouble" him when India responds to Pakistani threats. "He (Amarinder Singh) has never thought it fit to criticise Pakistan and its leaders who never miss an opportunity to threaten India about the use of nuclear weapon," Badal said addressing a gathering here. Singh on Monday had termed as "highly irresponsible" the remarks of Modi on nuclear arsenal, saying the statement was made with an eye on the polls. Modi, at an election rally in Rajasthan's Barmer, Sunday said India is no more afraid of nuclear threats of Pakistan. "Otherwise, Pakistan used to give nuclear threats. What do we have? Have we kept it for 'Diwali'? (Warna aay din nuclear button hai, ye kehte the. Hamare paas kya hai? Ye Diwali ke liye rakha hai kya)," the prime minister had said.Badal also came down heavily on the Amarinder Singh-led government for not "honouring" its polls promises made before the 2017 assembly elections. Addressing his first public meeting after being named as the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Ferozepur, the SAD chief thanked the party for reposing faith in him. "We will rid Punjab of those who betrayed not only Punjabis but even the great Gurus by undertaking a false oath in the name of the Guru Gobind Singh. We will rid Punjab of repression and maladministration," he said. PTI CHS VSD AQS