Badal inaugurates Rs 109 cr-mega food park in Telangana

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday inaugurated Telangana's first mega food park, which has been set up at Rs 109 crore cost.The park is estimated to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 50,000 people and benefit one lakh farmers.The park is promoted by Smart Agro Food Park at village Lakkampally, Nandipet Mandal of Nizamabad district, Telangana."This mega food park has been set up on 78 acre of land at a cost of Rs 108.95 crore," an official statement said. Badal said an additional investment of about Rs 250 crore will be generated with setting up of 22 food processing units in the park , generating a turnover of about Rs 14,000 crore, an official statement said.The park will also provide direct and indirect employment to 50,000 youth and benefit about one lakh farmers, she added.Badal said the ministry is focusing on boosting the food processing industry so that agriculture sector grows exponentially and becomes a major contributor to doubling farmers' income and Make In India initiative of the government.Under the mega food park scheme, the Centre provides financial assistance of up to Rs 50 crore.