Badal, other Akali leaders to seek forgiveness from Akal Takht

(Eds: adding details with Congress reax) Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal leadership will seek forgiveness from the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, in Amritsar on Saturday for any mistake committed inadvertently in the past.The entire leadership including party stalwart Parkash Singh Badal, party's chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, party MLAs and other party leaders will appear before the Akal Takht on Saturday morning, SAD spokesperson and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said.The party will seek forgiveness for any mistake committed inadvertently during its (SAD-BJP) ten year regime, Cheema said Friday evening.The decision to seek forgiveness was taken by the party's core committee meeting held here on Thursday.Notably, the party had faced severe criticism over several incidents pertaining to sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing incidents in 2015 that had taken place during SAD-BJP regime. Akali Dal was also in the eye of storm over the issue of granting pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case and which (pardon) was later withdrawn by the Akal Takht.Even Taksali (old guard) leaders including Ranjit Singh Brhampura, Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sewa Singh Sekhwan, who had been expelled from the primary membership of Akali Dal, had blamed the party's leadership for causing irreparable damage to the party. In other decisions of the core committee, Akali Dal has decided to commemorate the 'sthapana divas' (foundation day) of the party on December 14 at Akal Takht. It has also decided to take part in the state wide 'nagar kirtan' to be organized by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to mark the 550thParkashpurb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev.Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar Friday asked SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal to accept his "mistakes" in front of the 'Sangat' before heading towards the Akal Takht to "apologise".Let the people know for what Sukhbir intends to express regret, said Jakhar here.Raising questions on SAD president Sukhbir Badal's decision to apologise, Jakhar said the people of Punjab wanted to know whether the junior Badal is going to apologise for the sacrilege incidents of Guru Granth Sahib or about the firing incident in Behbal Kalan, where two Sikh youth were killed.Jakhar asked, whether Sukhbir wanted to apologise for backstabbing the 'Panth' (Sikh community) by entering into agreements with Dera chief or would apologise for appointing as SGPC head a person who had been seeking votes from the dera.He alleged that one generation had slipped into darkness due to the "rampant prevalence" of drugs during the past ten year tenure of the SAD in Punjab, and asked whether Sukhbir would apologise for this also. PTI CHS SUN VSD RCJ